THETA price rises 18% on MetaMask news: where to buy THETA

Decentralised content streaming platform THETA is thriving after some bullish news

THETA, the decentralised content blockchain backed by the likes of Google and Samsung, has rallied 18% today on the news that it is now supported by popular dApp wallet MetaMask. The support could bring THETA to a wider market and increase interoperability with other blockchains such as Ethereum, and the market seems to be reflecting this.

To learn more about THETA, read on.

What is THETA and why is it rallying?

THETA is a decentralised content ecosystem that aims to improve video streaming for both creators and consumers alike. According to CoinMarketCap, THETA’s unique selling point is threefold: “viewers get rewarded with better quality streaming service, content creators improve their earnings and middlemen — video platforms — save money on building infrastructure and increase advertising and subscription revenues.”

THETA’s price surge of nearly 20% today can be attributed to the recent announcement that the blockchain is now supported by MetaMask, one of the most popular dApp wallets out there. MetaMask allows simple and effective integration with dApps and DeFi platforms and is built around Ethereum. This is expected to make THETA’s user experience more seamless and increase interoperability.

Should I buy THETA today?

THETA is a project that is gaining traction more and more as time goes on, and the market is starting to reflect this now. The 1-month chart shows that THETA bottomed out around 20 July, and has now broken through monthly resistance around $6.40. This could open the door for a rally up to previous highs, and even April’s all-time high of $15.72.

THETA 1-month chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

With the price currently at $7.20, there’s a long way to go to that level. If the rest of the crypto market can remain bullish over the coming days and weeks, it could provide the fuel that THETA needs to mount a serious rally up to these former highs.