The live Avalanche price today is $88.33 with a 24-hour trading volume of just over a billion. Its token AVAX is up 13% in the last 24 hours. This guide shares everything you need to know about Avalanche, if it makes a sound investment, and the top places to buy Avalanche today.

What is Avalanche?

Avalanche is a layer one blockchain that functions as a platform for decentralized applications and custom blockchain networks. It aims to unseat Ethereum as the most popular blockchain for smart contracts.

It will achieve this through the impressive output of up to 6,500 transactions per second without compromising scalability.

The Avalanche network consists of three individual blockchains: X-Chain, C-Chain and P-Chain. Each chain has a distinct purpose, which is radically different from the approach Bitcoin and Ethereum use.

Avalanche blockchains use different consensus mechanisms based on their use cases. Avalanche has been working on developing its own ecosystem of dApps and DeFi. It has integrated with different Ethereum-based projects, such as SushiSwap.

Avalanche is constantly working on improving interoperability between its own ecosystem and Ethereum, like by bridge development.

Should I buy Avalanche today?

Avalanche could be a viable investment. Still, keep in mind cryptocurrencies are very volatile, even the largest ones by market cap. They are subject to wild, unpredictable price fluctuations in either direction.

Avalanche price prediction

Wallet Investor finds Avalanche a good long-term investment, predicting its price will grow to $180.46 in just one year. This comes to earnings of +104% in just 12 months. In five years, 1 AVAX will trade for $588.34.

