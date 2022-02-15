Decentraland is one of the most popular metaverses. Its native token MANA gained 11% in the last 24 hours. If you want to know more about Decentraland, whether it’s a valuable investment, and the best places to buy Decentraland, you’ve come to the right place.

Top places to buy Decentraland now

What is Decentraland?

Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain that allows users to create, experience, and monetize content and applications. It launched after a $24 million initial coin offering in 2017.

In this virtual world, users purchase plots of land that they can later navigate, build upon and monetize. They can create all kinds of experiences on their parcels of LAND, including interactive games, sprawling 3D scenes and more.

Decentraland is one of the growing number of projects to use a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) structure for governance decisions.

As a result, MANA token holders are in control of how the Decentraland world behaves. They propose and vote on policy updates, the specifics of upcoming LAND auctions, and the types of content that are allowed with the metaverse.

Should I buy Decentraland today?

Decentraland’s token’s value depends on the popularity of the game. Any shift in interest will reflect on the price.

Decentraland price prediction

Coin Price Forecast is optimistic on MANA’s price. They predict Decentraland’s token will trade for $6.68 by the end of the year, up from $3.05 at present. In mid-2023, it will be worth $8.68 and $10.63 by the end of the year.

By the middle of 2024, its price will have gone up to $12.54. 1 MANA will trade for $14.42 at the end of the year, representing upside of +371%.

The projected prices for mid- and end-2025 are $16.27 and $17.25 respectively. This comes to an upside of +463%. The prices for mid- and end-2026 are $17.40 and $18.97.

Decentraland on social media