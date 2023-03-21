Top 10 Best Penny Cryptos To Invest In Now

Finding the overall best penny cryptocurrency to buy is always a tricky task, with many new projects entering the crypto world each and every day. Penny crypto projects are popular investment choices, though, as the low token prices often mean that they have a high potential for generating bug returns for investors.

Which penny cryptocurrencies are the best investments?

There are many qualities to look for when trying to identify the best penny cryptocurrency project to add to your portfolio, and in some ways, the experience is akin to finding strong penny stocks. The most important element of any high-quality penny crypto is the utility of the token, so reviewing the use cases and the role of the native token is critical.

Here are the top ten best penny cryptocurrency projects based on the consensus of penny crypto experts, with each offering innovative use of blockchain technology and the chance to make big profits for early investors:

AltSignals (ASI) Metacade (MCADE) BitTorrent (BTT) Dogecoin (DOGE) Basic Attention Token (BAT) Ripple (XRP) Tron (TRX) Shiba Inu (SHIB) Cardano (ADA) Cronus (CRO)

AltSignals – An incredible next-gen trading signals provider

What is AltSignals?

AltSignals is a project that is focused on providing top-quality trading signals to its users — including crypto traders and those in other markets too. The project is probably best known right now for its market-leading AltAlgo™ product, which has helped AltSignals deliver more than 1,500 trading signals with an incredible 64% success rate.

The AltSignals team continues to push the limits of what is possible to deliver a best-in-class experience for their users and is launching the ASI token as they look to build their next-generation trading signals platform — ActualizeAI.

ActualizeAI will be using the latest machine learning methodologies, including natural language processing (NLP) and reinforcement learning, in order to give users a huge edge over the competition. ASI is the key to securing early access to the ActualizeAI product, and it also enables holders to join the exclusive AI Members Club, giving opportunities to earn rewards and contribute to the development of the product.

What are the reasons to invest in AltSignals?

It’s practically unheard of for a presale project with a highly discounted token to have an existing user base, but AltSignals boasts 50,000 users already, with a 4.9/5 Trustpilot rating showing that the team is massively capable of delivering.

The team has made a number of savvy strategic decisions, including that a buyback and burn mechanism will be introduced if the community feels that it is beneficial. The huge amount of interest in the ASI presale seen across investment circles is no surprise, as the AltSignals project could be a rare opportunity to acquire a token destined for the big time.

Metacade – Best penny crypto to buy for gaming

What is Metacade?

Metacade is a project in the GameFi space that is building a comprehensive gaming ecosystem using the project’s native token, MCADE. The heart of the Metacade gaming ecosystem is the world’s biggest play-to-earn gaming arcade, which will enable the project to cater to a huge amount of different gaming styles.

The project includes an extensive rewards system, which allows users to earn rewards not just for playing games but also for other activities which benefit the broader ecosystem, such as engaging with the community or writing game reviews.

Also catching analysts’ attention is the Metagrants program, which allows developers to pitch their gaming ideas to the Metacade community. MCADE holders can then vote on funding these projects, helping guide the direction of the gaming ecosystem in the future.

Why you should consider buying Metacade?

The Metacade penny crypto project has been considered one of the best penny crypto investment opportunities thanks to the huge utility that the MCADE token provides. As the user base of the ecosystem increases, the buying pressure on MCADE is likely to increase significantly, which could mean big rewards for those investors who are able to buy in early enough.

BitTorrent – The best of the file-sharing penny cryptocurrencies

What is BitTorrent?

The BitTorrent Crypto project is an initiative that aims to combine the power of blockchain technology with the world-renowned BitTorrent protocol. The project is developed by the Tron Foundation and leverages the decentralized nature of blockchain to try to create a more secure, private, and efficient platform for sharing and distributing digital content.

At its core, BitTorrent Crypto utilizes a penny cryptocurrency called BTT, which is designed to incentivize users to share their bandwidth and storage resources in exchange for rewards in the shape of crypto payments. This creates a powerful peer-to-peer network that enables users to share large files quickly and securely without relying on centralized servers, which is a compelling use case for a penny token.

With BitTorrent Crypto, users can enjoy faster downloads, more reliable file sharing, and greater privacy, all while earning rewards for their contributions. By leveraging the power of blockchain technology, BitTorrent Crypto represents a major step forward in the evolution of peer-to-peer file sharing, offering users a more secure and efficient platform for sharing and distributing digital content.

Why should you consider buying BitTorrent?

BitTorrent boasts a massive user base of over 100 million users, which gives BTT a significant advantage in terms of adoption and potential network effects. Penny crypto BTT has already been integrated into several popular torrent clients, too, such as uTorrent and BitTorrent, and this makes it easy for users to start earning and using the token.

Holders of BTT believe that the token has clear utility within the BitTorrent ecosystem, and if user volumes grow, this could create a self-sustaining network effect where the more users participate, the more valuable the penny cryptocurrency BTT becomes.

Dogecoin – Best penny cryptocurrency for a supportive community

What is Dogecoin?

Dogecoin is the very first meme coin that came into existence, with creator Billy Markus launching the project back in 2013 as a response to the seriousness of the Bitcoin community. Dogecoin has been on an incredible journey since then, having proved countless detractors wrong by remaining near the top of the crypto market cap charts for years.

Dogecoin is one of the digital assets for which the primary use case is as a replacement for fiat currency, and despite a slow uptake, Dogecoin has performed well in the crypto payments space. This also comes in spite of the project not supporting smart contracts, and this success is in part due to the incredible community that passionately supports new holders and users.

DOGE is a token that most investors who buy penny cryptocurrencies will have in their crypto wallet at some point, and given the growth of digital currencies across the world, this is one project that is likely to move out of the penny cryptocurrency investments category at some point, as it surpasses a dollar in the coming years.

Why should you consider buying Dogecoin?

Dogecoin is the perfect penny cryptocurrency for newcomers to the crypto space, as the huge community is well known for how supportive and welcoming it is. This means that as awareness of penny cryptocurrencies and the market as a whole grows, Dogecoin could be a project that sees huge growth and locks in big profits for holders.

Basic Attention Token – Using digital tokens to reward creators

What is the Basic Attention Token?

Basic Attention Token is a project that looks to reward creators for the content they produce and users for the ads that they can opt-in to seeing. To achieve this, the project uses the native token, BAT, as a medium of exchange for the digital payments required.

Basic Attention Token is often considered to have one of the strongest products of all penny cryptocurrencies with the Brave Browser. This competes with Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge and facilitates the distribution of BAT tokens from advertisers to users and from users to content creators over time.

Only the very best penny cryptocurrencies have a use case as strong as BAT, but there’s no doubt that while the project might be a phenomenal use of digital tokens, it is in a fiercely competitive market that will be difficult to compete in.

Why should you consider buying Basic Attention Token?

BAT tokens are an absolutely critical part of the way in which Basic Attention Token issues its crypto rewards to users, and so investors can expect that as the user numbers for the Brave browser increase, so too should the value of the BAT token as more will be required for the platform to function.

With this in mind, BAT is a strong contender for the best penny crypto. The project will have a challenge ahead of it to wrestle market control away from the tech giants, but even a small slice of the huge browser market would be enough to make the price of BAT skyrocket.

Ripple – Best penny cryptocurrency for banking use cases

What is Ripple?

Ripple is a blockchain-based payment protocol and digital currency that aims to revolutionize the way people transfer money around the world. Founded in 2012, Ripple has quickly become one of the most widely-used blockchain platforms in the financial industry, despite problems with the SEC.

At the heart of the Ripple network is XRP, the native token used to facilitate transactions on the network. XRP tokens are designed to be a fast and efficient way to move money across borders, with transactions taking only a few seconds and fees that are significantly lower than traditional payment methods.

Ripple is set apart from many penny cryptocurrency projects through its enterprise use cases and its focus on working with TradFi institutions rather than against them. Ripple has partnerships with over 300 banks and financial institutions around the world, including Santander and American Express, which use its technology to facilitate cross-border payments.

Why should you consider buying Ripple?

Long considered one of the best penny cryptocurrencies, XRP could represent a major step forward in the evolution of blockchain technology, offering a fast, secure, and efficient way to transfer money around the world. The technology behind Ripple is widely regarded as a major innovation in the financial industry, with the potential to transform the way we send and receive money in the coming years, and if the project is able to overcome its SEC lawsuit this year, then XRP may not be a penny cryptocurrency for much longer.

Tron – Best penny crypto to buy for the entertainment industry

What is Tron?

Tron is a blockchain-based decentralized entertainment platform that aims to revolutionize the way internet users consume and share digital content. Launched in 2017 by Justin Sun, Tron has aimed to create a more efficient and decentralized entertainment industry where content creators and consumers can interact directly with each other instead of relying on big corporate middlemen.

At the heart of the Tron network is TRX, the crypto used to fuel the platform. TRX is often considered a popular penny cryptocurrency to invest in, as it has a lot of utility in its role to incentivize content creators and consumers to participate in the Tron ecosystem, as well as to facilitate transactions and other activities on the network.

The Tron platform offers a range of tools and services for content creators, including a content distribution platform, a crowdfunding platform, a social media platform, and others besides. It also offers a high-speed, low-cost blockchain network that can process up to 2,000 transactions per second, making it one of the fastest blockchain networks in the world — and this explains why Tron is often cited as a possible best penny crypto to buy.

Why should you consider buying Tron?

Many in the space see Tron and TRX as representing a major innovation in the entertainment industry, offering a decentralized and streamlined platform for content creators and consumers to interact with each other.

The project has many supporters who claim that TRX is the best crypto to buy given the number of developers working on the platform right now, but with a high market cap, it’s difficult to put TRX as the best penny cryptocurrency to invest in versus some of the earlier stage projects.

Shiba Inu – The top penny cryptocurrency for meme coins on Ethereum

What is Shiba Inu?

Shiba Inu is one of the many meme coins that followed in the footsteps of Dogecoin, and the project has also built a passionate community of followers in the same way that Dogecoin was able to do. Shiba Inu was only created in 2020 but spread like wildfire across social media platforms to become one stand-out project while continuing to be a crypto under a penny as a result of its high supply.

SHIB remaining as a crypto under a penny is a likely contributor to the project’s success, but it has also successfully pivoted to a decentralized finance platform to add utility to the token. A big part of the longevity of the project is the result of the ability of the team to have delivered on the strategic pivot, and this is a quality that investors looking to buy penny cryptocurrencies should consider to be very important for the quality of the investment.

Why should you consider buying Shiba Inu?

SHIB is likely to remain the most popular penny cryptocurrency to invest in for newbies alongside Dogecoin, and this gives it a huge advantage over more complex projects which require a lot more research and understanding.

SHIB also has an advantage over Doge as being on the Ethereum network allows it to make use of smart contracts, and it’s smart contracts that allowed it to pivot into DeFi. If it can continue to build on the success it has seen to date, holders might just see another big bump in price from the influx of users looking to buy penny crypto as blockchain becomes more mainstream over time.

Cardano – Best penny cryptocurrency to invest in layer-1 protocols

What is Cardano?

Cardano is a decentralized blockchain project that is considered by many analysts to be a top penny cryptocurrency to invest in. It was founded by Charles Hoskinson, one of the co-founders of Ethereum, and was created with the goal of addressing some of the major limitations of earlier blockchain technologies, such as scalability.

Cardano uses a unique proof-of-stake consensus algorithm known as Ouroboros, which is designed to be more energy-efficient than the proof-of-work algorithm used by Bitcoin and Ethereum, and this makes it a more sustainable blockchain option that is less resource-intensive, reducing its carbon footprint. This has helped drive a number of eco-friendly projects to Cardano, such as to help with carbon credit balances, and could be a reason that Cardano is featured on all major centralized exchanges.

Cardano boasts a multi-layer architecture, which separates the ledger of transactions from the computational layer that runs smart contracts. This allows for greater flexibility and scalability, as each layer can be updated independently without affecting the others, and has led some to suggest that it suits projects with a high level of computation, such as a metaverse gaming platform or similar projects.

Cardano also aims to promote interoperability between one blockchain platform and another, allowing for the seamless transfer of crypto assets and data between different networks. This is achieved through the use of sidechains, which are separate chains that can communicate with the main Cardano blockchain and help drive more efficiency.

Why should you consider buying Cardano?

Cardano has a strong focus on sustainability and is designed to be more energy-efficient and eco-friendly than many other blockchain projects. As environmental concerns become increasingly important in the world of finance, this could make Cardano an attractive option for investors who prioritize sustainability and puts ADA among the strongest best crypto penny stocks.

The project has a dedicated team of developers and a strong community of supporters who are actively working to improve the project and develop new applications for its technology; this means that from fan tokens investors to EV drivers, there is a diverse range of backers for ADA and means that Cardano has the potential to continue growing and evolving in the coming years.

Cardano’s multi-layer architecture and focus on interoperability make it a more versatile blockchain project than many others in the space, and that means it could see buying pressure through the potential to be used in a wide range of sectors and applications. As the blockchain industry continues to expand, this versatility could make Cardano a valuable asset for investors looking for a long-term investment, despite its relatively high market cap.

Cronos – Best penny crypto used by crypto exchanges

What is Cronos?

Most crypto exchanges use a so-called ‘exchange token’ to help provide liquidity on their platforms, and Cronos is the exchange token for the popular crypto exchange crypto.com. The exchange hosts all manner of cryptocurrencies, such as fan tokens, crypto games, projects selling virtual land, and more — and so CRO comes with a great deal of utility. It also allows the staking of tokens to earn crypto rewards, so there is a lot of appeal to holding the CRO token.

The crypto.com exchange has proved to be very popular, and while they are yet to release their own blockchain platform like Binance’s Binance Smart Chain project, they are taken very seriously in the crypto space.

Why should you consider buying Cronos?

CRO is often considered one of the top penny cryptocurrency projects due to the huge user base the exchange boasts. A token that rewards users for staking offers another dimension to the investment for holders, and as crypto.com offers a growing number of digital assets, it’s only natural that it sees the price of the token increase over time.

Are Penny Cryptos a Good Investment?

Penny cryptocurrencies can be a great investment, provided the projects offer real potential in the same way that other investments like penny stocks need to. The most promising penny cryptocurrencies for big gains are often in their early stages, but most important is the fundamentals of the project.

Conclusion – What is the best crypto to buy right now?

It’s clear that choosing the best penny cryptocurrency to invest in is tough, but AltSignals is clearly a level above most projects with the huge existing user base and rock-bottom token prices in the ASI presale.

Related Crypto FAQs

Which penny cryptos will explode in 2023?

There are many contenders for best penny cryptocurrency, and with so many penny crypto projects out there, we can expect more than one to see huge growth in 2023. While SHIB is a strong candidate for the top crypto under a penny, AltSignals’ ASI presale looks to be top of the best penny cryptos for maximizing profits in 2023.

Which crypto has 1000x potential?

Many of the best penny cryptocurrencies consider themselves the best crypto project out there, but the absolute best penny cryptocurrency is likely to be a project like AltSignals that offers high potential alongside a very low overall market cap.

Is it worth buying penny cryptos?

Most investors look for penny crypto projects to supplement a balanced portfolio. Many penny crypto investors believe that they stand to make more money by investing in penny cryptocurrencies, but this also depends on the overall market cap of the projects.

What is a penny crypto?

The term penny crypto doesn’t exclusively mean crypto under a penny, instead typically referring to crypto projects that have tokens available for under a dollar. As the token supply also impacts the total market cap of the projects, there are all sorts of penny cryptocurrencies out there — fan tokens, projects focusing on the EV charging payments industry, and even tokens for financial institutions to tokenize their assets to become digital assets — there are penny cryptocurrencies for almost every sector.

