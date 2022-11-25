Top 20 best-performing coins in the last 24 hours

The crypto market has lost less than 1% of its value in the last 24 hours.

REN, TIME, and KAS are the top three performers despite the bearish market conditions.

Dogecoin and XRP have outperformed the other major cryptocurrencies so far today.

The cryptocurrency market will end the week in a negative manner. The total crypto market cap is down by roughly 1% today and currently stands at $827 billion. With Bitcoin and Ether all underperforming, we are looking at the top 20 best-performing cryptocurrencies in the last 24 hours.

Top 20 gainers in the last 24 hours

REN

REN is the best-performing cryptocurrency in the last 24 hours. It is up by 31% so far today and currently trades at $0.1062 per coin. REN is the native coin of Ren, an open protocol built to provide interoperability and liquidity between different blockchain platforms.

KAS

KAS is the native token of the Kaspa network. It is up by more than 15% in the last 24 hours and is the second-best performer so far today. Kaspa is a proof-of-work (PoW)cryptocurrency that implements the GHOSTDAG protocol.

FTT

FTT is the native token of the bankrupt FTX token. It is up by more than 17% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $1.45 per coin.

HT

Another exchange token on this list is HT, the native token of the Huobi exchange. HT has added 16% to its value today and is now trading at $6.58.

MASK

The native token of the Mask Network is one of the best performers today, adding 16% to its value and is now trading at $3.07.

EWT

EWT powers the Energy Web ecosystem and has added 10% to its value so far today. It is now trading at $4.31.

BAL

BAL is the governance token for the Balancer Protocol, and the token can be used to vote on proposals. BAL is up by 8% in the last2 4 hours and is currently trading at $6 per coin.

Dogecoin

The popular meme token joins the list as one of the top performers today. DOGE has added 8% to its value and the price of Dogecoin currently stands above $0.08 per coin.

CHSB

CHSB is the seventh-best performer in the market today and is the native coin of SwissBorg. The coin is also up by 8% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $0.23 per coin.

CEL

The native token of the Celsius cryptocurrency lending platform is also one of the top gainers this week. CEL is trading at $0.51 per coin, up by 7% in the last 24 hours.

GRT

This is the coin of The Graph, a leading indexing protocol in the crypto space. GRT is up by 6% today and is trading at $0.062343 per coin.

CSPR

CSPR is the coin of Casper network, an L1 general-purpose blockchain similar to Ethereum. The coin is up by more than 5% today and is now trading at $0.0307.

THETA

The native coin of the Theta blockchain is up by nearly 5% today. At press time, THETA is trading at $0.927 per coin.

STEEM

STEEM is the native coin of the Steem network and is up by nearly 4% today. As the week comes to an end, STEEM is trading at $0.187535.

CTC

CTC powers the Creditcoin network and is also up by nearly 4% today. CTC is trading at $0.3578 as the week comes to an end.

EOS

EOS joins the best performer list after moving by 3% over the past 24 hours. As the week draws to a close, EOS is trading at $0.94 per coin.

OCEAN

OCEAN, the currency of the Ocean Protocol, is up by nearly 3% today and is currently trading at $0.131 per coin.

GLM

Golem is a decentralized supercomputer that is accessible by anyone, and GLM is its native token. GLM is up by more than 1% today and is now trading at $0.223.

XRP

Ripple’s native currency is the second-major cryptocurrency to join the list after Dogecoin. The price of Ripple stands at $0.40 and is up by more than 1% today.

