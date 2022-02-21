Top cryptos in the green, US markets in turmoil

Most top cryptos by market cap are in the green. EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson says Europe is open to cryptocurrency, but needs the proper regulation.

The UAE is looking to finalize licensing for virtual asset providers as it hopes to attract major crypto companies.

Markets in the US faced another week of turmoil last week over tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The SPX500 was down 1.36% over five days while the DJ30 fell 1.71% and the NASDAQ100 was down 1.37%.

European markets did not reflect this tendency. The UK100 opened 41 points higher, the GER40 gained 172 points and the FRA40 was up 51 points.

Top cryptos

Solana led the pack over the past 24 hours, gaining more than 8%, while Ethereum and Cardano each added more than 2%. Bitcoin was trading slightly above $39,000 at time of writing, down more than 6% over the past week.

Terra and Shiba Inu are currently leading in the top 20 with gains of around 6% each.

Top movers

Most top 100 coins, like their bigger analogs, are in the green. Decentraland is up by more than 7%. The token of Axie Infinity, another metaverse ecosystem, is up 9%. At #60, Zcash has gained around 7% as well.

Quant launched just under four years ago with the mission to link blockchains and networks globally without reducing network efficiency and interoperability. Quant has been gaining steadily over the past weeks. It’s gained 18% in the last 24 h, making it the biggest winner yet another day.

Waves is up more than 10%. It describes itself as a multi-purpose blockchain platform which supports various use cases, including decentralized applications (DApps) and smart contracts. It’s one of the more volatile coins on the chart.

Theta Fuel continues with gains registered over the past few days. It added another 7% to its value today.

Yearn Finance is up around 7% as well. It is an aggregator service for DeFi investors, which uses automation to allow them to maximize profits from yield farming.

Trending

One notable newcomer is WOLFI, which promises to combine the power of memes with real utility and charitability. It is an auto-staking, deflationary cryptocurrency with instant rewards, which added 1,220% to its value in the last 24 h.

Bitgert bills itself as a crypto engineering organization, which has developed the fastest blockchain with speed of 100,000 TPS (Transactions Per Second) and an almost nonexistent transaction fee. It’s up 46% today.