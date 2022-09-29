Top NFT cryptocurrencies to watch in October as large corporations dig in

One of the markets that have a lot of potentials to take off in October is the NFTs market. That’s because some of the largest corporations in the world are getting into NFTs, and that means not just the potential for value growth but also FOMO. That’s why as we head into the new month, it makes sense to start scouting for top NFT cryptocurrencies that stand to make the most gains heading into the new month.

To do this, you need to look at where the big corporations that have an interest in Web 3.0 and specifically NFTs are placing their bets. Among the corporations that are setting the narrative are Disney, Apple, and Mastercard.

Disney recently announced an accelerator program for Web 3.0 projects. On its part, Apple has announced that developers can buy and sell NFTs through the App store, a big move given the huge number of people that use the Apple Store. Mastercard has not been left behind either and has announced that its European clients who are invested in top NFTs like crypto punks can now customise their cards and also stake Hi tokens via Mastercard Debit cards.

Going by the moves that the big corporates, here are three NFT and Web 3.0 cryptocurrencies to watch in October.

ApeCoin (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) makes it to the top of NFT cryptocurrencies that could do well in October 2022, and for a good reason. The move by Mastercard for NFT customised debit cards, more specifically, Crypto Punks is likely to trigger speculator interest in ApeCoin. That’s because it is the cryptocurrency associated with the Crypto Punks and Bored Ape lines of NFTs. As such, if speculators expect ApeCoin to benefit from the excitement around the MasterCard news, APE could rally purely on FOMO.

Polygon (MATIC)

With all the excitement around NFTs especially in the entertainment world, investors are likely to start looking into cryptocurrencies that are on the radar of big corporations. Polygon is one of those that have in recent times attracted the attention of a strategic corporation, and that’s Disney.

A while back, Polygon hit the news after it was included in Disney’s accelerator program. The move was part of Disney’s broader strategy of getting into crypto, and more specifically in Web 3.0. As such, if there is FOMO around NFT cryptocurrencies in October, Polygon (MATIC) is uniquely positioned to benefit.

Sandbox (SAND)

Sandbox (SAND) is also likely to be on speculators’ radar thanks to recent moves by music powerhouse Warner Music. Warner Music has announced that it is partnering with OpenSea to let artist sell their music as NFTs. This is a big deal for Sandbox because Warner Music already has a music Metaverse on Sandbox.

In essence, as the company continues to grow its virtual world presence, so will the value of its Metaverse. This news is likely to create speculator excitement around Sandbox not just in October but for many months to come. If the broader market turns bullish in October, Sandbox could end the month up by double or triple digits.