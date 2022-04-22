Decred is the biggest top 100 winner today with a price increase of 14% at the time of writing.

This is likely due to an official announcement on Twitter that the current supply of Decred’s DCR token is approaching 14 million. The maximum supply is 21 million, leaving around 7 million DCR to mine.

This brief guide has everything you need to know about the Decred network and DCR token, including whether and where to buy Decred if you choose.

What is Decred?

Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency with a strong focus on community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It utilizes a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure that a small group cannot dominate the flow of transactions.

Stakeholders make and enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, set a course for future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Decred’s blockchain is similar to Bitcoin’s, but with major aspects of governance baked into the protocol.

To align incentives, block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders and the Decred Treasury, which funds the project. PoW miners play a similar role for Decred as they do for Bitcoin, but with Decred they only receive 60% of the block reward.

Should I buy Decred today?

Nothing can substitute doing your own research. Any investment decision you make should be based on your market expertise, your attitude to risk, and the features and spread of your portfolio. Also, consider how you would feel about losing money.

Decred price prediction

Price Prediction forecasts an increase for Decred. They predict its price can reach $87.40 with the average trading price of $76.63. In 2023, Decred’s coin will be worth at least $112.67. It can go up to $129.35 next year.

Decred’s coin will trade for at least $163.55 in 2024. It can go up to $192.39 with the average trading price of $168.18. In 2025, it will be worth at least $233.62, almost 4x its current price.

