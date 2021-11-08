Top places to buy Shiba Inu

The lovable and cute meme coin once showed great promise. SHIB trading volume is down 30.63% in 24 hours. Its live price today is $0.000054. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy Shiba Inu, this guide is for you.

What is Shiba Inu?

According to the official website, Shiba is the Dogecoin killer. It was created under a pseudonym in August 2020, but gained traction and value rapidly as its charming nature attracted a devoted community of investors. Its popularity was augmented by news and tweets from people like Elon Musk and Vitalik Buterin.

Should I buy SHIB today?

Shiba Inu was an amazing investment for anyone who bought it before it exploded in May. At the same time, don’t forget how many people have lost money investing in it. If its popularity wanes, it might turn out to be a poor investment because its price relies on hype.

SHIB price prediction

Shiba Inu can reach $0.0005 by 2025 if it continues to gain adoption moving forward. The only way it will reach anywhere near $1 is if the US dollar loses all its value or it becomes the largest crypto.

