The Ariva token has stabilised after trading sideways between the range of $0.000065—$0.00015. The token is gearing up for another leg of the rally and could possibly 3X or 8X from the current price level if the volumes continue to rise. The token seeks to serve as a one-stop solution for the travel industry and has seen a lot of interest and huge accumulation from investors.

How & where to buy Ariva in the UK and elsewhere

If you’re interested in purchasing the ARV token, then you will need to open an account on a broker/exchange site. Head over to a platform of your choice and submit a username, password and email address. The site will ask you to verify the account as part of the Know Your Customer (KYC) norms. This can be achieved by submitting a utility bill and passport. Some platforms may also ask you to click a selfie holding your documents.

Avoid trading on decentralised exchanges as they are not regulated and you could lose all your funds if you’re not careful. For your convenience, here are the two best exchanges where you can trade easily.

What is Ariva?

The Ariva token has been developed for use in the travel industry. It seeks to make cross-border payments easy with the help of the ARV coin. The token will be used to make hotel and flight bookings, and will also be used as a reward mechanism for sharing reviews. It seeks to replace debit/credit cards and will allow users to spend ARV in any country throughout the world eliminating the need for huge transaction costs.

Should I buy ARV today?

The ARV token is being fuelled by a steady rise in trading volume which is usually a sign of strong whale action. A huge pump could help ARV rise towards the $0.001 region and beyond if the whales retain interest.

The coin could possibly reward its early holders with huge gains if the current price uptrend continues in the future.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.