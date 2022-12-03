WAHED Projects Donates 5 Million WAHED Coins to Fund Autism Research and Therapy

Cranfield, England, 3rd December, 2022, Chainwire

Investment and philanthropy platform WAHED has donated 5 million of its utility token WAHED Coin to Fondazione Europea Alessandro Cenci (FEAC) at a private event in Rome. FEAC is an Italian non-profit organization focused on awareness, education and research to improve the care given to children and adolescents on the autism spectrum.

In attendance at the Rome event were leadership figures from the WAHED and FEAC organizations. WAHED Chairman Shaikh Abdulla Bin Ahmed Bin Salman AlKhalifa and FEAC President Eros Cenci were joined by prominent members of their teams.

Sergio Torromino, former Italian Member of Parliament and current WAHED Board Member

Dr. Salvatore Alberto Turiano, staff vascular surgeon at the University Hospital Policlinico-San Marco in Catania, Italy

Dr. Luigi Lidonnici, FEAC member and owner of an autism therapy center in Calabria

Giuseppe Scuderi from the Scientific and Technological Park of Sicily

Following a locked-in vesting period, 5% of the donated WAHED Coin will be released after 1 year. All appreciation in the token value during this time will stand to benefit FEAC, and the limited unlocking will ensure limited volatility in token price.

This donation to FEAC aligns with the WAHED vision of supporting companies and organizations that are improving the quality of life around the world. The ease of transacting cryptocurrency globally makes it a perfect vehicle for charitable and philanthropic activities, and sets the stage for a future where everyone can contribute to causes that they believe in.

About FEAC

Despite rapid advancement in medical technology improving the quality of life all over the world, there is plenty of work still to be done. Questions about the causes, prevention and management of many diseases still remain, and autism, despite affecting millions around the world, is still misunderstood. The FEAC provides researchers and medical professionals with the funds they need to help improve both the lives of individuals on the autism spectrum and their care circles.

The first major project in FEAC’s vision is a therapeutic clinic in Calabria in collaboration with the Lidonnici family. The 1200 square-meter space will bring education and awareness of the realities and challenges of daily life faced by individuals with autism. The clinic will also provide access to therapy, providing aid and guidance to ensure quality care when managing the condition. Making expert care available to all who need it is a vital part of the FEAC vision, and the center in Calabria is the first of many.

About WAHED

WAHED is an investment and philanthropy hub that is powered by WAHED Coin. Serving as the blockchain partner for several ambitious projects around the world, WAHED aims to use technology to scale operations and enrich more lives.

Established in the United Kingdom, WAHED is led by Shaikh Abdulla Bin Ahmed Bin Salman AlKhalifa, former Undersecretary to the Ministry of Housing in Bahrain. Bringing decades of experience in industries ranging from oil, banking and commodities, the WAHED founding team has identified the array of advantages that blockchains can bring to traditional systems. WAHED Coin provides access to innovative ideas to retail investors and cryptocurrency enthusiasts from all over the world.

WAHED Coin will be available for trading on LBANK exchange from the 5th of December 2022.

To learn more about the WAHED Ecosystem, visit the WAHED website

Become part of the global WAHED community

