Waves Labs is opening headquarters in Miami and making a number of key hires in their U.S. leadership team after announcing an ecosystem transformation plan in February 2022. The Waves cryptocurrency, currently the 32nd biggest by market cap, has gained over 50% on the news.

What is Waves?

Waves is a multifunctional blockchain platform which supports smart contracts, dApps, and other use cases. Its native token WAVES is used to pay out block rewards among other standard financial transactions. Its supply is uncapped.

Waves was one of the first products of its kind. It set out to improve on rudimentary blockchain products and platforms and tried to attract potential business clients, who wanted to apply blockchain in creating new services or improving processes.

When it was launched, Waves’ speed and intuitiveness surpassed those of competitors, and this remains the case to a great extent, although similar products have appeared on the market.

Should I buy Waves today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never make any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

Waves price prediction

