SWALLOW is a new digital platform that’s looking to onboard tattoo artists and fans into the metaverse.

The Enjinstarter-backed platform went live with over 25 partners and 100+ tattoo artists.

SWALLOW, the Web3 platform backed by blockchain-based gaming and entertainment launchpad Enjinstarter, has officially launched.

Per a press release the SWALLOW team shared, the project seeks to bring the tattoo community, from top tattoo artists to their fans and enthusiasts, to the metaverse.

The new platform will make it easy for tattoo artists to leverage Web3 technology to grow their global reach, with enthusiasts getting the best of the tattoo world for their avatars and skins.

SWALLOW aims to bring the real-world tattoo community to Web3

With this launch, metaverse-goers and the broader blockchain gaming community have a platform where they can represent themselves via tattoos and skins accessed from leading artists across the space.

The tattoo artists industry will also benefit from this by getting an avenue to expand their reach beyond their physical studios, with digital assets, Web3 and NFTs making it possible to achieve more visibility through scalable, cutting-edge technology.

Apart from becoming a hub for everything tattoos in the metaverse, SWALLOW also opens up the real-world tattoo community to the financial benefits of the new digital frontier.

According to an announcement from SWALLOW, more than 100 tattoo artists are already signed as part of the community, including Aaron Dellla Vedova whose customers include podcaster Joe Rogan. Others are Instagram star erek Turcotte and Sullen Clothing founder Ryan Smith.

SWALLOW has also partnered with more than 25 companies in the arts, entertainment and gaming sectors. These include Heavy Metal Magazine, Another1, and Polygon-based platform Bloktopia.

According to the SWALLOW roadmap, future developments includes the launch of SWALLOWnet Marketplace, staking rewards, and Genesis NFT mint. There’s also a SWOL initial DEX offering (IDO) and SWOL staking planned for Q1, 2023.