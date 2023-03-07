The Web3 startup offers users access to diversified investment opportunities.

nealthy says it will use the funds to boost the NFT and crypto investing space.

neathy is incorporated in Dubai, an increasingly crypto-friendly jurisdiction.

nealthy, an Ethereum-based Web3 startup that provides diversified exposure to NFTs and cryptocurrency investing, secured $1.3 million in a pre-seed funding round backed by several top investors across the investment space.

The funding round closed in November 2022, the startup said in a press release sent to CoinJournal on Tuesday. Per the announcement, prominent Web3 investors that backed it include celebrity crypto investor ‘DonGeraldo.’

The Dubai incorporated platform says it will use the capital injection to grow its team, hire new talent and seek greater adoption.

nealthy eyes further growth in Web3 investing

The interest in Web3 continues to gather pace and nealthy is looking to tap into this ecosystem by removing the barriers to the market. The startup achieves this via index tokens, which are investment assets that replicate traditional exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Investors can leverage the index tokens to invest across the Web3 space – easily and quickly – as the product allows for on-chain storage of digital assets, with the portfolio seamlessly diversified in the event of sudden market shifts.

An example of an index token is nealthy’s $NFTS, which like other offerings, has value that is pegged nearly 1:1 to given blue-chip NFTs.

Ludwig Schroedl, the CEO of nealthy noted in a statement that interest in diversification within the crypto sector is rising, especially with the massive growth witnessed in the NFT trading markets.

“That’s even more true for first-time investors,” he said, adding “A blue-chip index token, like $NFTS, can provide superior investment opportunities at a reduced level of risk. And if we can do it with NFTs, we can do it with every asset on the blockchain.”

The startup is looking to expand its reach with the release of multiple products ahead of its alpha launch.