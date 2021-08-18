Where to buy Avalanche: AVAX rises by 18%

Avalanche is a low-cost smart contracts dApps platform that claims to process transactions at lightning speed

The Avalanche network uses the native AVAX token that is used to earn rewards, pay fees and secure the network through staking. The AVAX token has been rallying during the past 30 days. The coin joined the bull run yesterday with strong gains of 18% and the price could possibly grow higher if this trend continues through the weekend.

How & where to buy Avalanche in the UK and elsewhere

If you are interested in purchasing AVAX, then you will need to select a broker/exchange that offers the token. It is a good idea to compare several platforms in terms of fees, commissions and charges before registering an account.

Avoid using DEX platforms as they do not insist on identity verification procedures and are riskier to use, especially if you are a new user.

We’ve shortlisted two of the best platforms where you can easily buy cryptocurrencies and these are listed below.

What is Avalanche?

Avalanche is a dApps and DeFi platform that enables the quick launch of tokens and apps. The native token, AVAX, enables payment of fees and is also used as a governance token on the network. Governance tokens have a strong use case and therefore usually experience strong rallies once the network becomes popular among users.

The Avalanche network claims to be fully compliant with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and has lower fees (a fraction of what it costs on rival networks such as Ethereum). The AVAX token has appreciated quite a lot as developers start adopting the network and the price should rally further once the platform reaches full capacity.

Should I buy AVAX today?

AVAX has had a clear breakout with about 18% gains in a single day. The price could reach a double from here if the trend continues. Early adopters will be rewarded handsomely since these are early days for the coin.

Below is the daily chart for the AVAX token.

AVAX weekly chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.