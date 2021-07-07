Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are the buzz of the crypto-verse in 2021, as more and more exchanges add these exciting assets to their listings.

Axie Infinity monetises the breeding and selling of in-game characters through an addictive platform that caters perfectly for the growing demand among public enthusiasts. This has created an economic boom of sorts, attracting an ever-growing number of users looking to earn a passive income in a digital realm.

Where to buy Axie Infinity (AXS) today

With the number of exchanges listing NFTs among their investment instruments still at an early stage, many of you will be wondering how and where to buy Axie Infinity shards (AXS). We have shortlisted a few recommended platforms for you to check the availability of this valuable new token.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Register with eToro instantly

CedarFX

CedarFX is an eco-conscious broker offering 0% commission trading on 170+ assets, including Forex, Cryptocurrency Pairs, Stocks, Indices and Commodities. With up to 1:500 leverage, no-fee transactions and low spreads, traders can make the most of their funds. CedarFX also offers an Eco Account option to support tree planting and sustainability projects.

Register with CedarFX instantly

What is Axie Infinity?

One of the unique and amazing applications of blockchain technology is the economic empowerment of everyday people. Axie Infinity is an Ethereum-based platform that creates a gamer-owned economy for all users, allowing players to breed unique species and sell them with real-world value.

This innovative solution to reward time spent in virtual worlds has been a light in the dark shadow of COVID-19, as the pandemic has forced the closure of many businesses and caused people to be creative in earning a supplementary income.

The implications and benefits of this tech seem all but limitless, as users are granted complete ownership of their data and even have a stake in the direction of future developments – creating a kind of hive mind.

The Pokémon style game now has more than 60,000 players worldwide, and with more than $80 million moving through it last week, Axie Infinity now has the largest NFT market in the crypto sphere.

Axie Infinity (AXS) price prediction July 2021

The price of AXS has more than doubled in the last few days from $6.75 on 3 June to its current price of $13.60. What’s more interesting is that the value of AXS had quadrupled only a couple of weeks ago, on 22 June.

Predictions among the experts look to be positive for Axie Infinity shards (AXS). The growing publicity surrounding the game and the increased interest in play-to-earn platforms only serves to increase the ever-growing user base.

Should I buy Axie Infinity shards today?

Let’s face it, non-fungible tokens are likely to continue to grow in demand. Every exchange is now looking to integrate unique and valuable digital assets to their platforms, and everyday people are becoming ever more creative in producing tradeable items.

Axie Infinity has not only set the bar in terms of playability but has managed to prove that a self-sustainable economy is possible when built upon the foundation of blockchain technology.

Will Axie Infinity continue to gain new and enthusiastic breeders? Almost certainly. And, would more interest and participation have a positive impact on the value of AXS? You bet!

Choosing to invest is something that you should consider carefully. NFT’s are still in their embryonic stages, but the future looks exciting, and Axie Infinity is at the head of the pack.