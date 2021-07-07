Small Love Potion coin is one of today’s top performing cryptocurrencies, but where can you buy it? We can help.

When any cryptocurrency surges in value, it is more than likely to capture the attention of crypto investors and traders throughout the sector. The same is true of Small Love Potion crypto, which has surged in value thanks to positive market sentiment.

This page tells you everything you need to know about the cryptocurrency project and its native token, SLP coin. We explain what the project is, how it works, and what the future could hold for it. In addition, we provide an SLP price forecast to help you get a full understanding of the potential value in this story.

First things first, scroll down to the section below to find out the best places to buy and sell SLP coin in the UK and elsewhere.

How & where to buy Small Love Potion coin online

The best platform to buy, sell and trade Small Love Potion tokens is one of the reliable, low-free cryptocurrency brokers below. While some investors prefer to use decentralised exchanges (DEXs) to purchase their coins, we feel online crypto brokers offer the best service for most investors.

So, if you want to invest in Small Love Potion crypto, here are our two top picks:

What is Small Love Potion (SLP)?

Running on the Ethereum blockchain, it is a form of cryptocurrency token that is earned by playing the community-driven Axie Infinity online game. Essentially, SLP tokens are earned in place of the classic experience points you would typically earn when playing an MMORPG,

Small Love Potion tokens can then be used to breed new digital pets known in-game as ‘Axies.’ The breeding cost starts at 100 SLP but gradually rises to 200 SLP for the second breed, 300 for the third, 500 for the fourth, 800 for the fifth and 1,300 for the sixth.

This extends up to a maximum of seven breeding occasions, when 2,100 SLP coins will need to be spent. These scaling costs help avoid hyperinflation in the Axie Infinity economy.

To accrue SLP, you may need to win up to 15 competitions in order to perform your first breed. If you would prefer to get a head start, you can purchase SLP on the open market and get breeding immediately.

Should I buy SLP tokens?

If you want to play Axie Infinity, or if you want to speculate on the future success of the game, then yes. Just make sure you are cognisant of the elevated risks and take your time to conduct your own due diligence.

SLP price prediction 2021

Based on our analysis, we think SLP tokens could be worth up to $1.20 within 5 years, meaning they could return huge value for loyal tokenholders.