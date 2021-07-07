Where to buy SingularityDAO crypto: SDAO coin rises 40% in a day

SingularityDAO coin has surged to the top of the trending cryptocurrency rankings today, so we thought it would be helpful to release an article explaining where you can buy it. Scroll down to get started.

This article covers everything you need to know about SingularityDAO, which is one of this week’s hottest cryptocurrency projects. We walk you through what it is, how it works, and what its investment prospects are for the future.

First things first, for those of you who want to buy SDAO coin right now, scroll down to the section below to see our list of the two best places to buy and sell SingularityDAO crypto in the UK and elsewhere.

How & where to buy SingularityDAO tokens online

If you want to invest in SingularityDAO quickly and easily, simply sign up to one of the cryptocurrency brokers below, deposit funds and enjoy access to low-fee trading.

While some investors like to use decentralised exchanges to purchase coins, we feel the two options below are the best platforms to buy, sell and trade SDAO tokens today:

What is SingularityDAO?

A relatively young project, it is a blockchain-based, decentralised organisation with a clear goal: governing DynaSets.

These are essentially diversified baskets of cryptocurrency assets that are dynamically managed by AI, much like a conventional mutual/hedge fund.

Voting power in the SingularityDAO platforms is granted by the SDAO token, bringing the risk management strategies of AI-powered funds to the world of decentralised finance. Moreover, the project claims its SingularityNET offers superior AI technology to some of the industry’s major players.

Should I buy SDAO coin?

If you buy into the concept of AI funds in the realm of crypto, it could be a good investment ahead of further adoption and subsequent price accretion.

SDAO price prediction

Based on our analysis, our SingularityDAO price prediction is around $9 in the next 5 years, making this an encouraging crypto investment opportunity.