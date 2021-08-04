Where to buy Baby Shark as it bounces 128% from Monday low

Baby Shark, a meme coin inspired by the children’s song of the same name, has gone viral this week

Baby Shark (SHARK) is a meme coin that has increased in value by 128% since Monday. The coin’s success is arguably down to two things: its use of the “Baby Shark” meme, which is based on a viral children’s song, and its focus on environmental issues such as cleaning up the ocean, which is a hot-button issue today.

If you're in the market for SHARK tokens, we'll show you the best place to buy Baby Shark in this article.

How & where to buy Baby Shark in the UK and elsewhere

What is Baby Shark?

Baby Shark is a hybrid meme-charity token that aims to enrich its holders while simultaneously benefitting environmental charities and nonprofits. This goal is achieved through SHARK’s deflationary tokenomics: 3% of every transaction involving SHARK is redistributed to SHARK holders, and another 2% of each transaction is locked up in a charity wallet.

The project lives on the Binance Smart Chain, which has been host to several similar projects during this bull run. Investors are warming up to this new type of coin, which provides value but equally seeks to play a part in humanitarian and ecological drives.

Should I buy SHARK today?

Currently priced at $0.000000004080, SHARK is up by around 48% on the day, and 128% since Monday. This impressive recovery follows a slump over the weekend, and it now appears that Baby Shark could have the energy to reverse that trend.

SHARK 7-day chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

A look at Baby Shark’s 7-day chart clearly shows this potential trend reversal, and it seems as though SHARK could propel itself higher after a brief pullback. Now could be a great time to buy, if the price indeed hovers here for a moment before exploding higher still.