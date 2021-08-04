Where to buy CashCow Finance: CCF clocks 150% daily gains

CashCow Finance is living up to its name today, giving investors healthy returns on the day

CashCow Finance is the top performer out of all the major DeFi platforms on the Binance Smart Chain today. Up by 150% over the last 24 hours, CCF provides investors with an opportunity to generate some profits despite the bearish slide of the wider crypto market. Interest in DeFi is persisting from institutions, too—asset manager BitWise has now launched two DeFi funds, indicating a potentially rosy future for CashCow. If now sounds like a good time to invest, read on to learn the best places to buy CashCow Finance.

What is CashCow Finance?

CashCow Finance is an innovative decentralised finance (DeFi) protocol based on the Binance Smart Chain. CCF aims to become a “one-stop-shop” for DeFi power users, allowing them to borrow, lend, and liquidity mine all in one location.

Supporting several BSC DeFi tokens, CashCow allows depositors to earn passive income on their liquidity deposits, while borrowers can easily put up collateral and take out loans quickly. Leveraged yield farming is even possible, making CashCow a highly functional platform.

The CCF token is primarily used for issuing rewards, but could be used as a governance token in the future. CashCow has plans to launch a DAO (decentralised autonomous organisation), for which CCF would be used in governance matters. This could make CCF valuable if the CashCow protocol grows in popularity.

At $0.898892, CCF is just after the peak of an impressive rally. The price even reached a high of $1.16 earlier today, and seems poised to potentially push further after regrouping. In the short term, this could be read as a buy signal.

From a more long-term perspective, CashCow certainly has the potential to deliver strong returns for investors. As mentioned earlier, interest in DeFi remains high, and BSC-native protocols in particular have been doing well lately. The all-time high of $1.20 could be reclaimed if the movement continues to grow.