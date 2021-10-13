The Binance token is currently trading at $444 and the coin is up by 7% in the past 24 hours. The BNB token could rise by another 5-10% if the bulls decide to start another rally. The token could rally further if the whales can push prices further on the back of a corresponding rise in trading volume.

How & where to buy Binance Coin in the UK and elsewhere

To buy the BNB token, you will need to create an account on a crypto exchange/broker platform. To create an account, simply provide a username, password and email address. The site will ask you to verify the account via email as part of the Know Your Customer (KYC) procedure. This step can be completed by submitting copies of your driving licence and utility bill.

Avoid trading on decentralised exchanges as they are unregulated. In order to help you in identifying the right platform for trading, we have selected two of the best sites where you can trade securely.

What is Binance Coin and why is it rallying?

The Binance Coin is the native cryptocurrency of Binance and has an important use case. Binance is one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world. Holding BNB tokens provides a number of benefits such as access to airdrops, passive income and access to the Binance vault.

The BNB token could rally soon as Binance has recently announced the launch of a $1 billion fund to promote the blockchain industry. $100 million out of the total fund has been earmarked for talent development.

Should I buy BNB today?

The Binance Coin is a powerful token as it is backed by the most popular crypto exchange. The early holders of the BNB token could be rewarded handsomely if the coin rallies further in the short term.

The BNB token could very well reach new highs as the network expands and launches new features in the future.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.