CryptoZoon registered an all-time high of $0.077 this morning after a 300% fortnightly climb

CryptoZoon, the blockchain game that emulates Pokemon inside the NFT universe, has surged to a new all-time high today after a 123% price hike overnight. The game capitalises on the emergence of NFTs as a disruptive force in the gaming industry, and is benefitting from the persistent interest in this new technology.

If you want to buy CryptoZoon before it becomes as popular as Pokemon, read on to learn more and to find the best place to buy ZOON today.

What is CryptoZoon?

CryptoZoon is an NFT-based collectable game whose creators want to emulate their favourite game, Pokemon, in the world of blockchain. ZOON aims to create an inclusive online world where players can train, battle, and trade virtual creatures, while retaining true ownership over their in-game assets via nonfungible token (NFT) technology.

ZOON is based on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and employs a play-to-earn model. This inverts the prevailing “pay-to-win” paradigm, where wealthy players can buy the best in-game items—with play-to-earn, the best players are rewarded with coins and so “the cream always rises to the top”.

Should I buy ZOON today?

Any crypto enthusiast worth his salt is well aware of the increasingly strong connection between the crypto space—particularly NFTs—and gaming. The trend is on the rise, and projects like CryptoZoon are slowly entering mainstream investors’ consciousness. The price of ZOON is currently at an all-time high, at $0.077. This comes after a 123% price surge lifted the trending coin to a 300% gain over the last two weeks.

Short-term investors can try to ride the wave generated by ZOON, and they might be taken further as new highs could still be reached. Long-term investors will potentially see the promise of ZOON to become the next generation’s Pokemon.

This article is informational only — none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.