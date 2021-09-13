The EVC coin is currently trading at $0.012 at the time of writing and might see another spike soon

The Eco Value Coin has seen a price spike in the past 24 hours after trading sideways for more than a month. The EVC token looks set to climb towards the level of strong resistance located at $0.022 and a breakout beyond this region could establish new highs for the coin. The token could rise by another 40-50% if the bulls manage to push prices beyond the zone of strong resistance.

How & where to buy Eco Value Coin in the UK and elsewhere

Buying cryptocurrencies is not very difficult and even novice traders can benefit from investing in these assets. A trading account can be opened in minutes by filling in basic details on a broker/exchange site. All you need to do is submit a username, password and email address. Then, verify the account by providing proof of identity and address. Standard documents such as a driving license and utility bill will be accepted by most platforms. Some portals may also ask you to complete a tele-verification process to determine your identity. We have selected two of the best platforms where you can trade easily.

It is recommended that you avoid decentralised exchanges as these are not regulated and you could lose all your funds especially if you are a new user.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy EVC with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy EVC with Binance today

What is Eco Value Coin?

Eco Value Coin aims to integrate with carbon emission trading companies, and provide quick and easy trading of carbon credits by using blockchain technology. Currently, the carbon trading network is complex and limited to different regions but EVC plans to change the game by providing an easy to access blockchain run peer-to-peer (P2P) platform that will allow carbon trading globally between different exchanges at the click of a button.

The carbon trading mechanism has lost its sheen after the Kyoto Protocol debacle but recent climate deals have brought the focus back into such sustainable financial schemes. The EVC coin could benefit from the implementation of agreements such as the Paris Accord.

Should I buy EVC today?

The EVC coin has seen a health gain of 45% and could possibly double in price from the current levels.

The token solves a very important problem plaguing the world today. Climate change is back in focus and new financial deals are being finalised throughout the world. Early users could possibly benefit from a rise in this token if the bulls retain interest.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.