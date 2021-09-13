The ZORT token has seen good gains in 24 hours with the price rising to $0.027 at the time of writing

The ZORT token might register new highs after flirting with the $0.025 region multiple times in the past week. The token looks poised to rise further once the $0.027 and $0.036 resistance levels are breached. The coin could see double-digit gains in the future as the portal gains more recognition among users. The token has risen by 25% in a day and another 20-30% gains could be possible for ZORT if the token rallies further.

How & where to buy Zort in the UK and elsewhere

If you wish to purchase cryptocurrencies, then you will need to open a trading account. There are so many sites available today that an amateur user can easily get confused as most of these platforms offer similar features. We have shortlisted two of the best platforms where you can trade easily. Avoid using decentralised exchanges as these are unregulated.

Before you can trade, you will need to sign up on a site. Most platforms will ask for a username, password and contact details. Once done, you will receive an email asking you to verify your account. This can be achieved by submitting proof of identity and address documents. A driving license and utility bill are accepted on most sites. Some platforms may also ask you to click a selfie holding your documents as an additional step.

What is Zort?

Zort makes automated crypto trading easily accessible to its users. At present, the site allows Coinbase users only but more platforms will be added soon. A user can export his API keys to the Zort platform and make use of the automated trading facility. The site claims to use advanced algorithms and historical data to beat human traders. It is a useful platform as it takes away the emotional aspect of trading.

Holding ZORT tokens provides additional benefits such as a 50% discount on trading fees and the coin can also be staked to earn a passive income at the rate of 8%.

Should I buy ZORT today?

Below is the daily chart for the ZORT token that shows a healthy rise in volumes before a sudden spike in price. The coin could possibly rise and reach levels of $0.04 and above if the current momentum can be maintained. The early users could possibly be looking at good gains in the future.

ZORT daily chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.