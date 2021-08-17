KIN runs on the Solana blockchain and has registered 100% gains within a week and a 15% rise in the past 24 hours

The cryptoverse largely remains busy with the top 10 currencies but there are many small caps that could be classified as hidden gems, and you could broadly place KIN under this category. There are only three cryptocurrencies that are recognised as securities or have settled cases with the US SEC currently: Bitcoin, Ethereum and KIN.

KIN was subject to a case like Ripple is facing these days, but it is in the past and there are literally no barriers to KIN being listed on any exchange! Imagine the potential price rise for this small-cap coin once it gets listed on a big exchange. Smart investors have quickly realised the hidden price potential of KIN, which is why it has risen 100% in a week.

How & where to buy KIN in the UK and elsewhere

If you are interested in purchasing KIN, then you will need to register an account on a broker or exchange platform. After you complete the verification process, all you need to do is fund your account and purchase the token.

We have listed two of the best platforms below where you can purchase cryptocurrencies with ease.

Avoid using unregulated DEX platforms as the risk of fraud is higher on such sites.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy KIN with eToro today

CEX.IO

Cex.io offers exchange of fiat currency for Bitcoin Ethereum, Tether, and 23 other cryptocurrencies, as well as Bitcoin/Ethereum trading against the USD.

Buy KIN with CEX.IO today

What is KIN and why is it rallying?

KIN was initially launched on the Ethereum network as the native currency of the app KIK messenger but has now shifted to the Solana ecosystem. It is used as a payment and rewards currency for messaging apps. It was able to reach a settlement with the US SEC that had filed a case against the KIN foundation for selling an unregistered security. The price is now resurging, and there are no barriers to KIN reaching a price of $0.01 very soon as per some experts.

Should I buy KIN today?

Given its low price currently, KIN could be a very attractive buy with the possibility of 2X or 3X returns in the next few months.

Below is the daily chart for KIN that clearly shows that the price is on a breakout and could easily reach new highs if the trend continues. KIN was trading at $0.00016 at the time of writing.

KIN daily chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.