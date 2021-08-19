Where to buy MOBOX: MBOX hits ATH, looks set to keep rising

The play-to-earn NFT game MOBOX has generated a huge buzz today, doubling in value

MOBOX (MBOX) has rallied 156% in the last 24 hours, and the play-to-earn NFT gaming system is looking to push higher after registering a new all-time high. The new high, $5.47, was set around an hour ago (at the time of writing) and the MBOX price is taking a quick break to regroup before attempting a new push.

What is MOBOX?

MOBOX is both a play-to-earn NFT game and a cross-chain, cross-platform bridge for NFTs. The MBOX token itself is used for governance votes on resource allocation, processing in-game transactions with NFTs, and receiving bonuses and incentives via staking. The game also issues NFTs called MOMOs, which can be traded on MOBOX and even locked up to mint MBOX coins.A fair launch in April created 1 billion MBOX tokens. A deflationary supply model uses 80% of the earnings from platform fees to buy back and burn tokens. This should, in theory, be a forcing factor for price in the long term.

Should I buy MBOX today?

MOBOX definitely has the potential to grow further, after smashing through its previous all-time high of around $4 today. The price has dropped now to $4.77, giving investors a chance to regroup before hitching a ride on the next rally. Investors looking to capitalise on the increasingly profitable link between NFTs and gaming might also find a “hidden gem” here, worthy of a look-in at least.

This article is informational only — none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.