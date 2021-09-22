The Nano Dogecoin (INDC) token has seen successive rallies with 203% gains in the past 24 hours

The Nano Dogecoin token is establishing new records with a steady increase in buy volumes. The token has become very popular in a short period of time within the cryptoverse due to its highly supportive community. The Nano Dogecoin token is currently trading at $0.000000086 at the time of writing. The coin is up by 203% and could possibly 2X or 3X if the current bull rally continues in the future.

How & where to buy Nano Dogecoin in the UK and elsewhere

To purchase cryptocurrencies, you will need access to a trading account. You will need to provide a username, password and email address to register a new account. Most platforms will insist on account verification as part of the Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations. A proof of identity and address is required to pass KYC. A driving license and utility bill can be submitted to ensure compliance. Once done, the platform will activate your account.

Avoid using decentralised exchanges as they are unregulated and you could lose all your funds if you’re not careful. For your convenience, we have selected two of the best platforms where you can open an account easily.

What is Nano Dogecoin and why is it rallying?

Nano Dogecoin is a charity-driven community project that provides significant gains for its holders. The coin allows staking but has simplified the entire process with a redesigned dashboard. All you need to do is connect your crypto wallet and click on staking. The INDC token provides rewards in multiple currencies including USDT. You can either compound your staking rewards or harvest them at repeated intervals. Watch your earnings grow passively with the power of Nano Dogecoin!

The INDC team has recently announced a buyback scheme that could possibly propel prices to the moon.

Should I buy INDC today?

The Nano Dogecoin supporters are shilling the coin on all social media channels and the token has managed to sustain its rally. The price is very attractive and retail buyers can also afford it easily. The INDC coin provides easy staking and has a good marketing budget. The coin has a built-in redistribution mechanism and supports charities.

The early holders of Nano Dogecoin could be looking at handsome rewards if the coin continues to rally in the future. The token has the potential to surge further if the bulls retain interest.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.