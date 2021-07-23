Where to buy Seedify.fund: SFUND coin surges 65%

This article details everything you need to know before you invest in Seedify.fund (SFUND), which is one of the week’s top trending cryptocurrencies.

What is Seedify.fund?

It is a cryptocurrency project, and SFUND is its native token.

Seedify.fund claims to be a ‘blockchain innovation ecosystem’ with a ‘community-driven Seed Stage Fund, Decentralised Incubator and Launchpad.’

It cross bridges a community-centric DAO with a seed/incubator fund in order to provide seed investments to projects that have been selected via democratic community votings.

There are reward mechanisms for those who take part and hold tokens, and SFUND can also be staked to receive tokens from the projects that have been selected by the Seedify community.

Should I buy SFUND coin today?

If you like the look of the project and have conducted your own research, it could be a high-risk, high-reward asset that is worth considering in more depth.

SFUND price prediction 2021

Our Seedify.fund price prediction is as follows: $1.26 this year, $1.60 by the end of 2022 and up to $2.85 within 5 years.