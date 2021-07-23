Where to buy BSC Station coin: BSCS tokens surge 200% in price

This page covers all of the key information you need to absorb before you invest in BSC Station (BSCS) coin, which is one of today’s hottest cryptocurrencies.

This page uncovers what BSC Station is and how its native BSCS token works, as well as looking at the long-term investment prospects of the platform. At the end of this article, you can find our price forecast for BSCS coin so you can get an idea of the full potential on offer with this cryptocurrency project.

If you want to jump the queue and buy BSCS coin immediately, you have come to the right place. Check out the section directly below for our list of the two best places to buy, sell and trade BSC Station tokens in the UK and elsewhere.

How & where to buy BSCS tokens

Click on one of the links below, fill out the required information, then fund your account. Congratulations, you are ready to buy the number of coins you want!

Here are the two best platforms to buy BSCS tokens right now:

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy BSCS with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy BSCS with Binance today

What is BSC Station?

BSC Station is a cryptocurrency project that runs on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and BSCS is its native token.

The long-term aim for the developers is to build a full-stack decentralised finance (DeFi) ecosystem with an NFT auction facility. The devs claim BSC Station is designed to offer maximum value to both consumers and institutions, by creating an ecosystem expanded via sustainable growth and mainstream products.

Allegedly, all token allocations for team members, advisors, patents and even foundation tokens are locked for at least 1 year, while the remainder are allocated to the community via sales, bounty and airdrop, liquidity provisions, rewards and marketing actions.

Should I buy BSCS coin today?

If you have investigated the BSC Station project and like the look of how things are progressing, buying some BSCS tokens to speculate on future platform growth could be a smart move.

Just make sure you take your time to consider all options before committing to an investment and (we can’t stress this enough) never, ever risk money that you can’t afford to lose.

BSC Station price prediction 2021

Our BSCS price prediction is as follows: $0.19 this year, $0.23 by the end of 2022 and up to $0.465 within 5 years.