The Shiba Inu token has broken many records in its current bull run. The SHIB token has rallied by more than 200% in the past week and the rally doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon. The token has generated a lot of publicity and whales are buying huge quantities of SHIB. The Shiba Inu coin is currently trading at 0.000027 at the time of writing.

How & where to buy Shiba Inu in the UK and elsewhere

To buy cryptocurrencies, you will need access to a crypto exchange/broker platform. To create an account, simply provide a username, password and email address. The site will ask you to verify the account via email as part of the Know Your Customer (KYC) procedure. This step can be completed by submitting copies of your driving licence and utility bill.

Avoid trading on decentralised exchanges as they are unregulated. In order to help you in identifying the right platform for trading, we have selected two of the best sites where you can trade securely.

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

CEX.IO

Cex.io offers exchange of fiat currency for Bitcoin Ethereum, Tether, and 23 other cryptocurrencies, as well as Bitcoin/Ethereum trading against the USD.

What is Shiba Inu?

Shiba Inu is one of the many meme coins that gained a lot of popularity in the wake of Dogecoin’s rise. The coin saw a lot of publicity after tweets from Elon Musk. The coin was also used by Vitalik Buterin to donate towards India’s Covid-19 relief efforts.

Should I buy SHIB today?

The Shiba Inu token is one of the most trending coins available in the market today. The SHIB token could reward its early holders if the coin continues to rally in the future.

The token could very well rally towards new highs if the whales continue to purchase huge quantities of the token.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.