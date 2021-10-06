The Siacoin (SC) token has seen a huge rally in the past 24 hours and the token is trading at $0.019 at the time of writing

The Siacoin token has registered a huge rally in the past 24 hours accompanied by a huge rise in volumes. The SC token could possibly 2X or 4X if the current rally extends in the future. The coin has the potential to rally further if the whales continue to purchase huge quantities.

How & where to buy Siacoin in the UK and elsewhere

If you wish to buy SC tokens, then all you need to do is open an account on a crypto exchange/broker platform. The account registration process is easy and you will be asked to submit a username, password and email address. The site will also ask for additional information as part of the Know Your Customer (KYC) procedure. You will be required to submit copies of your driving licence and utility bill to comply with the KYC norms.

Avoid using decentralised exchanges as they are unregulated. For your convenience, we have selected two of the best platforms where you can trade with ease.

What is Siacoin?

Siacoin was developed as a cloud storage platform. The users can transact and rent out their unused space in exchange for SC tokens. The Siacoin platform aims to decentralise the business of cloud storage which is currently under the control of a few big corporations.

Should I buy SC today?

Siacoin has seen a huge rally triggered by rising volumes and the price is still very attractive for retail players. The early holders of SC token could receive handsome gains in the future if the coin continues to rally further. Traders could also exploit the price volatility for some short term gains.

Below is the daily price chart for Siacoin that shows a rise in volumes that could push prices towards the $0.03 region and above.

Siacoin daily chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.