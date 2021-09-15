The SonoCoin (SONO) token has shown signs of good recovery with 154% gains in the past 24 hours

The SonoCoin token is currently being traded at the $0.04 level after registering a sudden spike in volume yesterday. The SONO token has been consolidating below the $0.5 levels before and must breach the zone of strong resistance located at $0.1. This would enable the token to establish new highs if the current bull run continues. The coin could possibly 2X or 5X from the current price levels if the trading volumes continue to rise.

How & where to buy Sonocoin in the UK and elsewhere

For trading cryptocurrencies, you will need a trading account with a broker/exchange site. It is recommended that you avoid decentralised exchanges as they are not regulated. For your benefit and convenience, we have shortlisted two of the best platforms where you can register an account easily.

For registering a new trading account, you can click on the sign up or join now button on a broker/exchange platform. Then, provide a username, password and email address. You will also be asked to verify the account by submitting proof of identity and address. A driving license and utility bill can be submitted to ensure compliance with Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations.

What is SonoCoin?

SonoCoin is an interesting network that makes use of sound waves to transfer encrypted files. The actual transfer can take place offline since the recipient needs to capture the sound wave or open a .WAV file. However, the settlement will only take place once the internet connection becomes available. The coin could have several use cases such as the ability for radio and TV networks to reward customers directly. The coin could be embedded within the advertisement for ensuring the engagement of the user.

Should I buy SONO today?

The SonoCoin token has a strong use case and it uses a novel concept by leveraging sound and blockchain transmission. The coin could possibly rally further as whales start accumulating SONO. It has been under the radar but a new partnership announcement or similar news could provide the necessary pump for this token.

The early holders of SONO could receive handsome returns if the coin rallies further in the future.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.