Where to buy SwissBorg: CHSB pumps 26% on Bitfinex news

DeFi project SwissBorg has surged in price after the Hong Kong exchange listed the CHSB token

SwissBorg (CHSB), the Swiss DeFi app voted AIBC 2021 Mass Adoption Project of the Year, has rallied by 26% after leading exchange Bitfinex announced it would be listing the token. SwissBorg has now cracked the top 100 coins by market cap as a result of the surge.

What is SwissBorg?

SwissBorg is an award-winning app where users can buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrencies, as well as saving and earning using decentralised finance (DeFi) mechanics and even investing using the app’s built-in AI analysis engine. This makes accessing the high-power yet complex aspects of crypto easier than ever, and helps normal people (not just the nerds) grow their capital in ways they didn’t know were possible.

Having just been listed on Bitfinex, the coin is cementing itself as a mainstay among the mid-cap projects, and as a top-100 coin, CHSB is sure to gain mainstream popularity sooner rather than later. The CHSB token itself has myriad features including staking, yielding, premium membership access and a burn/buyback programme.

Any token with a buyback and burn mechanism has the potential to grow in value, according to the laws of supply and demand. Supply shrinks due to burns and illiquid tokens, and if demand rises in tandem—due to events such as this week’s Bitfinex listing—then the price can fly up faster than is possible in traditional markets.

CHSB is currently priced at $0.914739, just shy of a dollar, and has the legs to rally further towards that psychological price point as the Bitfinex news spreads from those in-the-know into the broader public consciousness. Those who wish to beat the crowds might want to get in now before CHSB hits $1.

This article is informational only — none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.