Where to buy Terra: LUNA records 15% bounce

Terra is heading back up towards its all-time high, raising the possibility of another extended rally

Terra is enjoying another strong daily performance with a 15% bounce today. The bounce comes after LUNA slipped slightly following its all-time high earlier this week, and gives investors a chance to get aboard the Terra train before LUNA springs up to a potential new record price. Terra is changing hands for $31.12 at the time of writing, just a couple of dollars below Tuesday’s highs.

Keep on reading for the lowdown on Terra links to the best places to buy LUNA today.

How & where to buy Terra in the UK and elsewhere

You can now buy Terra from many of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges and brokers, owing to its recent success and popularity with mainstream investors. All you need to do is sign up with one of the platforms recommended on this page and make a deposit, and you’ll be ready to start trading crypto today.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy LUNA with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy LUNA with Binance today

What is Terra?

Terra is a stablecoin ecosystem and DeFi platform built from the ground up as an independent blockchain. Terra issues a dollar-pegged stablecoin, UST, and a native token, LUNA, whose interactions in a burn/mint relationship keep the Terra US stablecoin’s value steady at $1.

Terra is also gaining traction as a functional payments system and has integrated with payments app Chai in order to bring consumer crypto payments to Asian customers. Terra has also pioneered a DeFi application, Anchor Protocol, which claims to offer stablecoin lenders 20% APY returns.

Should I buy LUNA today?

Terra (LUNA) has been one of the best performers of this bull run so far and has achieved a new all-time high in the last week. Having slipped slightly from that price, now could potentially be an excellent time to invest, with the price temporarily hovering just above $30 before another rally can take place. The coin has provided returns of 6175.3% over the last year.