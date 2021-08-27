Solana’s 1-year gains now stand at over 2,200% as the psychological $100 price point comes into view

Solana is continuing to perform exceptionally well as August comes to an end, capping off the month with gains of nearly 200% over the last 30 days. A 20% rally today has led to a new all-time high being recorded, with SOL’s price touching $83.21 earlier in today’s trades. Investors are now naturally looking towards the $100 mark and institutional interest grows.

What is Solana?

Solana is a cheap, fast, and high capacity blockchain built from the ground up for decentralised applications and (dApps) and decentralised finance (DeFi). Developers and users alike have been flocking to Solana as transactions on Ethereum, the dominant dApp blockchain, have become slow, clunky, and expensive.

Solana was founded by tech industry veterans and has recently attracted institutional interest, with a CoinShares report identifying over $7 million of institutional money flowing into SOL this month. This influx of cash from big players, alongside persistent support from the long-term Solana community, has pushed the price to new highs over the last couple of weeks.

Should I buy SOL today?

Solana has become one of the most hotly touted projects in the crypto space, owing to its slow ascent to mainstream recognition and its entry for the first time into the top ten projects by market capitalisation. SOL has recorded gains even as the wider crypto market slipped and stagnated, showing vitality and lifeforce suggestive of a strong upside rally.

Currently sitting at $82.85, the price of SOL is just a touch below its new high, and further gains could well be on the cards. The psychological price target of $100 is just a 25% daily candle away, which helps Solana investors hold on for further profits to come.