Where to buy Nano Dogecoin: NDC surges 276% to new highs

Nano Dogecoin is today’s most popular meme coin, with a near-4x increase taking it higher than ever

Nano Dogecoin is the newest DOGE spin-off to take the crypto market by storm. The Binance Smart Chain (BSC)-based token offers several new features that set it apart from the meme coin crowd: NDC holders get dividends paid to their wallets in USDT, apparently every week, and the Nano Dogecoin team claims that it donates a portion of its funds to animal shelters on a weekly basis.

How & where to buy Nano Dogecoin in the UK and elsewhere

What is Nano Dogecoin and why is it rallying?

Nano Dogecoin is a Binance Smart Chain-based meme coin that brands itself as the heir to Dogecoin’s canine crown. The coin pulls in investors using the Dogecoin name and aims to develop a loyal community of holders by issuing USDT (Tether) dividends to everyone who holds NDC in their wallet.

The coin also employs a familiar meme coin trope in claiming to make donations to animal shelters and other dog-related charities. This approach has been highly successful in pulling in investors, as it combines profit-making with making the world a better place.

Should I buy NDC today?

Having surged by 276% today, Nano Dogecoin has potential as a short-term investment. If it can follow the lead of other meme coins such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Floki Inu and Baby Doge, then Nano Dogecoin could skyrocket further up the crypto charts.

With a new all-time high of $0.000000044667 registered earlier today, momentum is on NDC’s side. Furthermore, the crypto market in general seems to be recovering today from yesterday’s slide into the red. This sustained, broader upside pressure could help to carry NDC further into uncharted territory.