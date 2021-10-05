The TRON token has seen a strong rally that managed to push prices towards the $0.09 level at the time of writing. The TRX coin seems to be establishing a support zone at this level and the coin could rally further if the whales continue their buying spree. The token has the potential to register another 5-10% gains on the back of heavy volume buys by bulls.

What is TRON and why is it rallying?

The TRON network was built for sharing content and media. It is a decentralised platform and has also acquired BitTorrent. The VanEck investment firm has recently launched TRON ETN products in Germany, Paris and Amsterdam. This news has resulted in a price appreciation for the TRX token.

Should I buy TRX today?

The TRON network is a strong cryptocurrency and the early holders of TRX could see huge gains in the future if the bulls can extend the current rally. The token has a good following among crypto users and the coin could possibly 2X if the whales start accumulating the token.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.