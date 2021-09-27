The Uniswap token is currently trading at $24.97 at the time of writing. The UNI coin is up by 32% in the past 24 hours and this rise has been fuelled by a strong spike in volumes. The bulls seem to have regained a strong grip and seem determined to push prices in the current rally. The UNI token could register another 30-40% rise if the volumes continue to rise in the future. The decentralised exchange could stand to gain from China’s crackdown on crypto as it doesn’t track its users.

How & where to buy Uniswap in the UK and elsewhere

Given the wealth of options available in the market today, it can be quite difficult for a user to select the right site for trading. We have selected two of the best platforms where you can trade easily.

Before you begin to trade, you will need to register an account on a cryptocurrency exchange/broker platform. Details such as username, password and email address are required for opening an account. An additional step is necessary at this stage as part of the Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements. You will need to submit documentation to prove your identity and address. Some sites may also ask you for a selfie holding your documents. A driving license and utility bill are accepted on most platforms.

It is best to avoid decentralised exchanges as they are not regulated.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

CEX.IO

Cex.io offers exchange of fiat currency for Bitcoin Ethereum, Tether, and 23 other cryptocurrencies, as well as Bitcoin/Ethereum trading against the USD.

What is Uniswap?

Uniswap is a decentralised exchange that allows peer-to-peer (P2P) trading. Mandatory registration is not required for using the platform and you can easily exchange tokens in a few steps. The platform has sufficient liquidity and is one of the largest crypto trading platforms servicing users across the globe. The native UNI token is a popular cryptocurrency and is widely traded on many platforms.

Should I buy UNI today?

The UNI token has appreciated a lot in the past few hours and could provide further gains in the future if the volumes continue to build up. The early holders of Uniswap token could earn handsome returns if the coin continues its rally.

As centralised platforms come under the purview of strict government regulations, P2P platforms like Uniswap will gain a substantial market share and the UNI token’s price could also see more potential gains in the future.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.