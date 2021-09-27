The Filecoin token has seen strong gains of 12% and the coin is currently consolidating near the $59 level after trading sideways between the range of $51.45—$57.55 for the past 24 hours. The coin could possibly see another 30-40% gains if the current rally continues in the future.

How & where to buy Filecoin in the UK and elsewhere

If you’re interested in purchasing the Filecoin token, then you will need to create an account on a broker/exchange platform. The account registration process is simple and will require you to submit your full name, contact details such as email address and phone number. The site will ask you to complete a verification process that will require the submission of documents such as a driving license and utility bill. The platform will verify the documents and approve your account. At this stage, you can deposit funds and start trading.

Please avoid using decentralised exchanges (DEXs) as they are unregulated. For your benefit, we have shortlisted two of the best platforms where you can trade cryptocurrencies easily.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy FIL with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy FIL with Binance today

What is Filecoin?

The Filecoin network allows easy sharing of data across the world through the use of peer-to-peer technology. It is a decentralised network for sharing files easily and does not allow any censorship. Unlike centralised servers, the data is always available even if some of the nodes become non-functional. The Filecoin network has recently introduced NFT storage for its users.

Should I buy FIL today?

The Filecoin token is currently on a strong rally and the coin could provide healthy rewards to its early users if the price uptrend continues in the future. The coin has the potential to continue its rally further if the buy volumes also start to increase.

The Filecoin network will continue to play an important role as decentralised file storage becomes more popular and the FIL token will also benefit from the increased use of the FIL network.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.