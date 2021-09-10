XCAD Network has doubled in the past 24 hours and is currently trading at $4.27 at the time of writing

XCAD Network (XCAD) has seen enormous gains with the token recording a 24 hour high of $4.88 after recovering from a 24 hour low of $2.64. The token’s price could establish new highs if the bulls retain interest and continue with their high volume purchases. XCAD token also registered a healthy trading volume of $9,280,530.

How & where to buy XCAD Network in the UK and elsewhere

There are so many broker/exchange platforms available today that a user can have a tough time deciding which one to use. This is why we have shortlisted two of the best platforms where you can register an account easily and start trading quickly.

For signing up on a broker/exchange, you will need to create a profile by providing a username, password and email address. Most platforms will also require you to provide documents to prove your identity and address. Driving license and utility bill are usually accepted but some platforms may also require a tele-verification or a selfie. This procedure is known as Know Your Customer (KYC) and is in place to ensure that the site remains secure for all users.

What is XCAD Network?

The XCAD Network provides the ability for content creators on YouTube to reward their users with tokens. The platform also allows artists to issue their NFTs and tokens and profit from the same. It allows easy monetisation at the click of a button. The XCAD token serves as a one-stop currency for all users while the content creator tokens work in the background. The XCAD token can be staked to earn rewards and will also be sued for governance purposes on the network.

Should I buy XCAD today?

While there are many platforms that seek to provide easy solutions for issuing rewards for artists and viewers, XCAD has decided to focus on the YouTube platform for now. The XCAD token has recorded good gains in 24 hours and another fresh rally cannot be ruled out. The coin could possibly 2X or 5X from the current levels if the volumes keep increasing.

Early adopters could benefit from the XCAD token as the price is still low as compared to rival networks.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.