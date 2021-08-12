YOUC is a leading light in advertising and is one of today’s hottest tokens with a 150% surge.

YOUCash is pumping while the rest of the market takes a breather today, with a 150% daily gain making it one of the most profitable coins today. Short-term traders who are looking for volatility while the likes of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin have stalled might well find what they are looking for in YOUC.

In this article, we’ll dive into the fundamentals of YOUCash, as well as showing you how and where to buy YOUC today.

How & where to buy YOUCash in the UK and elsewhere

You’ll need to sign up with a regulated exchange or cryptocurrency broker if you want to purchase YOUCash tokens today. YOUC can be purchased from a range of platforms, so we’ve shortlisted two to make your decision easier. Once you’ve created a free account and added funds, you can begin trading the top coins right away.

Try to use only licensed services such as those recommended here: unregulated exchanges and brokers leave you with no protection if your funds are compromised.

What is YOUCash?

YOUCash is a cryptocurrency with a unique use case—it’s the transactional layer of YOUengine, a decentralised advertising platform that aims to better connect advertisers to consumers. Consumers can earn rewards for consuming content (the couch potato’s dream), and advertisers can cut out the middleman and stream content straight into the eyeballs of their target market.As with many industries, decentralisation (aided and abetted by blockchain and crypto) is disrupting the way things are done in advertising and could end up becoming a central element of advertising business models in years to come.

Should I buy YOUC today?

YOUCash is flying today with a 150% gain on the day. This represents a huge daily increase and a potential opportunity for short term traders to squeeze some profits out of an otherwise stagnant crypto market. Another flash surge could yet precipitate, and you won’t want to miss out in the event that it does.

With the price currently at $0.124462, YOUC is some way off its all-time high (ATH) and has rallied strongly from weekly lows. If the broader market can get back into gear, it has the potential to carry YOUC further, and possibly even back to its ATH of $0.262419—a price not seen since last year.

This article is informational only — none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.