The Zcash (ZEC) token is consolidating near the $120 region and could soon rise to the $150 level and beyond if bulls prevail

The Zcash token is displaying signs of breakout after consolidating for the past week. The ZEC token has the potential to rally once the whale accumulation ends. The Zcash coin seems to be establishing a strong support zone near the $120 region. The bulls could push prices towards the $150 level and beyond once they establish full control.

How & where to buy Zcash in the UK and elsewhere

If you are interested in purchasing the Zcash token, then you will need to register an account on a crypto exchange/ broker platform. For account registration, all you need to do is submit a username, password and email address. Then, verify the account by providing copies of your driving licence and utility bill. This step is required to fulfill the requirement of the Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations. At this stage, you can deposit funds and start trading.

It is recommended that you avoid using decentralised exchanges as they are unregulated. For your benefit, we have selected two of the best platforms where you can trade securely.

What is Zcash?

Zcash is a privacy focussed network that enables strong anonymity for its users. It uses the zk-SNARK technology for ensuring full privacy. However, the hallmark feature of Zcash is the ability to selectively disclose the identity, if required by both parties. The network uses a native token called ZEC.

Should I buy ZEC today?

The Zcash token has seen strong consolidation and the coin could see another leg of the rally as bulls start purchasing huge quantities. The early holders of ZEC could possibly receive handsome gains in the future if the token rallies.

The ZEC token has the potential to breach the $150 level and the coin could very well establish new highs if the volumes continue to build up.

