Propy is a leading innovator in the real estate industry that automates transactions. After its Tampa condo NFT was sold for 215,000 USDC, its token PRO went up 27%. The NFT is live on the blockchain now.

The Tampa NFT was the world’s third real estate property NFT. There were over 1,000 people on the waitlist.

If you want to know more about what Propy is, can it give you good returns, and the top places to buy Propy, you’ve come to the right place.

What is Propy?

Propy, a company supported by Silicon Valley leaders and the National Association of Realtors, is revolutionizing the real estate industry by deploying a novel technology.

Propy was built with the vision to automate the real estate sales process. The Palo Alto-based company is introducing the technology to allow entirely online and self-driving real estate transactions on smart contracts.

They are automating the closing process for all participants to make it faster, easier and more secure. Their products help brokers, agents and title companies migrate to paperless remote closing.

Should I buy Propy today?

Propy can be a lucrative investment, but take the time to read at least several price predictions from leading analysts and do market research before making a commitment. Take all investment advice with a grain of salt.

Propy price prediction

Price Prediction is moderately bullish on Propy, forecasting that it will trade for at least $2.86 in 2023. The Propy price can reach a maximum level of $3.31 with the average price of $2.95 throughout 2023.

The price of Propy will range from $4.30 to $5.02 in 2024 and go up to a minimum of $6.26 in 2025.

