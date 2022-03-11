The Elrond Network has undergone several successful developments recently, which reflect on its price. Yesterday, it emerged the network had acquired Capital Finance Services, a member of the globally known and active Twispay brand, an e-money institution.

Look no further than this short article to find out what Elrond is, if it’s worth buying, and the best places to buy Elrond today.

What is Elrond?

Elrond is a blockchain protocol that seeks to offer extremely fast transaction speeds by using sharding. The project describes itself as a technology ecosystem for the new internet, which includes fintech, decentralized finance and the Internet of Things.

Its smart contracts execution platform is reportedly capable of 15,000 transactions per second, six-second latency and a $0.001 transaction cost.

The blockchain has a native token known as eGold, or EGLD, that is used for paying network fees, staking and rewarding validators.

Elrond describes itself as a blockchain platform for the new internet economy, decentralized applications and enterprise use.

Its main selling point is its high scalability, stating that it is the first blockchain network in which state, network and transaction sharding have all been implemented.

Should I buy Elrond today?

Elrond price prediction

At the time of publication, 1 EGLD was trading for around $150.00. Trading Beasts is bullish on the coin, predicting it can soar past $190 by the end of the year. GOV Capital is even more optimistic. They forecast a price of $634 by the end of this year.

