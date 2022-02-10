You can now buy Libero, which rose 34% today: here’s where

Libero is the token of Libero Financial, which describes itself as the best auto staking and DeFi 3.0 multichain farming protocol. Libero broke $0.01 and registered a trading volume of $7.5 million in the last 24 hours. The token has added more than a third to its value today.

You’ve come to the right place if you’re interested in the details around Libero and the top places to buy Libero now.

Top places to buy Libero now

As LIBERO is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase LIBERO using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy LIBERO right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy BNB on a regulated exchange or broker, like Binance ›

We suggest Binance because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your BNB to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the SushiSwap DEX

Head to SushiSwap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your BNB for LIBERO

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including LIBERO.

What is Libero?

Libero Financial offers the world's highest fixed APY, an impressive 158,894%. It features automatic staking and compounding in user wallets. Community members get rewards every half an hour, coming to 48 rewards a day.

DeFi 3.0 multichain farming supports high rewards. 2 – 4% of token supply is burned every week to prevent inflation.

Libero Financial also claims its token is rug-proof. It is not minted to wallets and minting is audited by THOREUM & RugFreeCoins.

Libero is surging for a few other reasons. Its market cap just reached $50 million. Thanks to $405,000 of whale dumping today, the token’s total fund exceeds $1 million.

Should I buy Libero today?

Libero is a relatively new asset and it’s hard to say how its price will develop. Many unpredictable factors can affect it. If you decide to buy Libero, we advise you to exercise caution.

Libero price prediction

Digital Coin Price predicts a long-term increase. The coin will change hands for $0.058 in 2031.

Price Prediction is also bullish. They forecast a minimum price of $0.02 next year and of $0.03 in 2024. They expect 1 LIBERO to trade for at least $0.046 in 2025.

