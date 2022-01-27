You can now buy Numeraire, which surged 38%: here’s where

Numeraire is an Ethereum-based platform allowing developers and data scientists to experiment and create machine learning models with improved reliability. It has added 38% to its value today.

If you want more details about Numeraire, such as if it’s worth investing in and the best places to buy Numeraire, you’ve come to the right place.

Top places to buy Numeraire now

As NMR is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase NMR using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy NMR right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for NMR

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including NMR.

What is Numeraire?

Numeraire is a platform that wants to bring decentralization to the data science field and allow developers to compete in creating effective machine learning prediction models.

It is the platform and token of Numerai, which claims to be the first hedge fund to launch a cryptocurrency on the market. Numerai is unique in that it relies on the data and predictions produced by tournament participants to participate in the stock market.

Numerai and the Numeraire token are unique in terms of the idea behind their creation. The NMR token is awarded to data scientists whose models perform well in the Numerai tournament. The token’s value increases as more people enter the tournament and start competing.

Should I buy Numeraire today?

We recommend doing research on the platform and the hedge fund behind it. While most analysts have positive expectations, you must take all price predictions with a grain of salt.

Numeraire price prediction

According to Wallet Investor, Numeraire’s price will grow from $20.52 to $32.12 in one year, making it a great investment. The one-year earning potential is 56.67%. At the end of 2027, they predict it will trade for $74.50.

Numeraire on social media