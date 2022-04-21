ZRX, the token of 0x, gained 46% after announcing they entered a partnership with leading crypto exchange Coinbase to power the latter’s new social NFT marketplace.

As ZRX is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase ZRX using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy ZRX right now, follow these steps:

What is ZRX?

0x is an infrastructure protocol that allows users to easily trade ERC20 tokens and other assets on the Ethereum blockchain without relying on centralized intermediaries like traditional cryptocurrency exchanges.

0x achieves this decentralized exchange functionality using a collection of open-source, publicly auditable smart contracts that work together to produce a flexible, low-friction trading protocol that developers can easily weave into their products.

0x supports both fungible (ERC20) and non-fungible (ERC-723) tokens. It can be used for the permissionless trading of a wide range of assets, giving holders a way to buy, sell and exchange Ethereum assets through more than a dozen different apps.

ZRX can be a lucrative investment, but take the time to read at least several price predictions from leading analysts and do market research before making a commitment. Take all investment advice with a grain of salt.

ZRX price prediction

Wallet Investor finds this coin a moderately good investment. In April 2027, they predict it will trade for $2.27. A 5-year investment would generate revenue of around +110%. A $100 investment may be up to $210 in this period of time.

