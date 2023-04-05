Vantagepoint AI is a predictive forecasting platform for stocks, Forex and crypto.

The US-based platform has added support for Polygon (MATIC).

The AI platform says its predictive forecasting boasts accuracy levels of 87%.

Vantagepoint AI, a US-based artificial intelligence platform offering predictive forecasting for stocks, cryptocurrencies and Forex among others, has added support for Polygon.

MATIC is the native cryptocurrency token of the Ethereum scaling protocol.

AI-powered software increasingly popular

A press release the company published on Wednesday noted that the integration of MATIC to the platform will ensure traders benefit from highly accurate forecasts. AI-powered software is increasingly becoming popular as digital currencies gain mainstream adoption, the firm noted.

And as market trends for crypto assets getting increasingly complex to predict, a degree of higher accuracy could benefit traders keen on the growing market. In this case, Vantagepoint AI says its software’s predictive forecasts boast of up to 87.4% accuracy.

Vantagepoint AI president Lane Mendelsohn commented:

“Although trading always involves some level of risk, our aim is to empower traders to make well-informed decisions with more confidence through our data-driven forecasts generated by artificial intelligence.”