BGB price rose to highs above $0.42, with current price roughly 20% off all-time highs of $0.51.

Dragonfly Capital made a $10 million strategic investment in crypto derivatives exchange Bitget

Bitget will use the capital injection to expand its products and promote crypto education.

Bitget Token (BGB) traded higher as the community around the cryptocurrency derivatives exchange Bitget reacted positively to news of a fresh venture capital injection.

BGB price broke to highs of $0.42 after having traded at lows of $0.39 on Monday, with the positive sentiment seeing over $9 million worth of the token traded in the past 24 hours. In terms of price gains, BGB was up 2% and 9% in the past 24 hours and 7 days respectively.

The price of Bitget’s native token, currently above $0.41, is about 2% off the all-time highs above $0.51 reached on 18 February. If sellers take the $0.40 support, BGB could revisit the $0.31 region

Dragonfly invests $10 million in Bitget

Dragonfly, a crypto-focused venture capital firm that invests in projects in the digital assets ecosystem – from seed to series D – announced a $10 million strategic investment in crypto platform Bitget.

Blockchain data and research platform Nansen highlighted on 4 April that a Dragonfly wallet had received 60,219,900 $BGB (approximately $24 million) a few days ago, suggesting this could be part of the deal.

💫 NEWS: Dragonfly invests $10 million in derivatives exchange Bitget That partly explains the 60,219,900 $BGB (~$24 million) sent to a Dragonfly wallet 6 days ago pic.twitter.com/xl4Td5u5dX — Nansen 🧭 (@nansen_ai) April 4, 2023

The investment will support the crypto derivatives exchange’s market and service expansion across the globe, Dragonfly said in a press release. The funds will also go into Bitget’s CSR initiatives as the platform looks to promote crypto education and adoption.

“As the fastest-growing exchange in the past 12 months, this investment is a recognition of our focus on BUIDL in the bear run. Except for the cash inflow, what will benefit us more from the Dragonfly partnership is their crypto savvy and insights. Together, we will be able to discover more growth opportunities and contribute more to the sustainable growth of our industry,” Gracy Chen, the Managing Director of Bitget said.

The investment also comes as Bitget looks to double down on its efforts across spot trading, launchpad, and earning products.

Bitget recently partnered Space and Time to provide full transparency to its proof of reserves and also has partnerships with soccer star Lionel Messi and Italian football giants Juventus.