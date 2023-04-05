MicroStrategy is the world’s largest public holder of Bitcoin.

Documents show the company recently bought another 1,045 BTC for $29.3million, days after purchasing 6,455 BTC for $150 million.

MicroStrategy now holds 140,000 bitcoin acquired for $4.17 billion at an average of $29,803.

In MicroStrategy news today, the company has announced the purchase of an additional 1,045 bitcoin acquired for $29.3 million.

The Bitcoin was acquired between March 24, 2023 and April 4, 2023, according to details in the Form 8-K filing on 5 April, with the firm now holding a total of 140,000 BTC.

MicroStrategy buys bitcoin after US government sells 9,861 BTC

MicroStrategy’s latest purchase comes less than two weeks after MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor announced the business intelligence software firm had acquired 6,455 BTC for $150 million. That purchase was made at an average of $23,238 a coin and saw the world’s largest public holder of Bitcoin bring its total holdings to 138,955 BTC.

On Wednesday, Saylor announced the company had bought the 1,045 BTC at the average price of $28,016 per coin. The US-based company now holds 140,000 BTC acquired for approximately $4.17 billion and at an average price of $29,803 per BTC.

MicroStrategy has acquired an additional 1,045 #bitcoin for ~ $29.3M at an average price of $28,016 per bitcoin. As of 4/4/2023 @MicroStrategy holds 140,000 bitcoin acquired for ~$4.17 billion at an average price of $29,803 per bitcoin. $MSTR https://t.co/IBufTxalnv — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) April 5, 2023

MicroStrategy has added to its bitcoin stash regularly since 2020, with many purchases completed during price dips. This most recent purchase notably happened a few days after the US government sold over $215 million worth of BTC.

As CoinJournal reported last week, the US government said it sold 9,861.17 BTC connected to the closed darknet market Silk Road on 14 March. The US also announced plans to sell an additional 41,490 BTC in four batches throughout 2023, with the total sales amounting to 51,351 bitcoin that was seized James Zhong.

Bitcoin was trading around $28,497 at 9:26 am ET on Wednesday, up 84% year-to-date. The MicroStrategy stock closed near $299 on Tuesday, with MSTR up more than 105% YTD.